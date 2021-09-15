WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has warned Russia not to interfere in drug-testing in the country and asked that a year-old vacancy at the top of the national anti-doping body be filled. WADA president Witold Banka met with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in Turkey for talks on the future of the still-suspended Russian anti-doping agency. RUSADA hasn’t had a permanent director-general since Yuri Ganus was fired in August 2020 because of financial irregularities. Ganus frequently criticized Russian sports authorities while at RUSADA.