Herbert, Prescott take center stage as Chargers host Cowboys

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chargers QB Justin Herbert found out less than a minute before last season’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs that he was going to take his first NFL snap. Nearly a year later, Herbert has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league going into another big Week 2 game as Los Angeles hosts Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott didn’t show any rust last week in his first game back from last season’s season-ending ankle injury. He threw for more than 400 yards for the eighth time in his career and tied a career high with 32 completions.