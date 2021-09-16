Panthers’ lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. This week he’s hoping to get back on the field against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not sure how much he’ll be able to play because of lingering fatigue. He said if the game were today, he could probably play about two quarters. Miller said he was “pretty bad” with congestion, fatigue and diarrhea but gradually improved. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller said it was “pretty tough” returning to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks.