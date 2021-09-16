Reeling Illinois bracing for conference foe Maryland

AP National Sports

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Maryland opens Big Ten play at Illinois on Friday night. The Terrapins have won their first two games. Illinois has dropped two straight after opening the season with a win over Nebraska. Illini coach Bret Bielema says he has been working with his players to correct mistakes. Maryland coach Mike Locksley and assistant Ron Zook are former Illini coaches and looking forward to the trip back to Illinois.