Seahawks-Titans heads Week 2 games with 2020 playoff teams

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Russell Wilson put off watching film for an extra hour to join Peyton and Eli Manning and provide commentary on the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast as the Ravens-Raiders thriller went to overtime. After carving up the Colts’ secondary in the opener, Wilson could afford a brief break. No doubt, he’ll be ready to lead the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon as the “12s” return to the stands for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.