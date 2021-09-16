Tottenham draws at Rennes in new Europa Conference League

AP National Sports

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

Tottenham has put the new Europa Conference League in the spotlight as Spurs drew 2-2 with Rennes in their opening game of the group stage. The new third-tier European tournament will also feature a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho. They’re among the favorites to win the new competition. West Ham earned a comfortable 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 with a bizarre goal when Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha fumbled an attempted clearance into his own net.