Brewers rally to top Cubs 8-5, move closer to division title

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to a playoff berth by beating the Chicago Cubs 8-5. The Brewers’ magic number for wrapping up the NL Central title fell to four. Their magic number for clinching a fourth consecutive postseason appearance shrank to two. Milwaukee scored four runs off reliever Rowan Wick in the eighth to come from behind and beat the Cubs for a 10th straight time.