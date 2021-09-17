Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic

AP National Sports

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has reported a loss of 210 million euros for the 2020-21 financial year. The loss is attributed mainly to the pandemic’s effect on the transfer market and ticket sales. Revenue from player registration rights dropped 129 million euros from 2019-20, while ticket sales fell more than 41 million euros from the year before. Overall losses were more than twice as much as in 2019-20 despite being offset in part by a rise in TV rights income. Juventus also says it is still clinging to the European Super League project promoted by club president Andrea Agnelli.