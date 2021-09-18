49ers place LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve with a groin injury that will likely sideline him for at least a month. Greenlaw first injured the hamstring in training camp and then it got worse in a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit last week when he returned an interception for a touchdown. Azeez Al-Shaair will likely take Greenlaw’s spot at weakside linebacker with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles stepping into Al-Shaair’s strongside spot when San Francisco is in base defense.