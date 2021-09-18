AP Source: Eichel to report for Sabres’ pre-camp physical

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Jack Eichel’s plans tells The Associated Press the Sabres captain will travel to Buffalo for his pre-training camp physical this week amid questions of whether he’ll be cleared to play, and his future with the team in limbo. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions between Eichel and the Sabres have been private. The Sabres are conducting their player physicals on Wednesday, a day before opening training camp. Eichel has been sidelined since March with a herniated disk sustained in a game against the New York Islanders. The injury has created a widening rift between the player and the team over how it should be treated.