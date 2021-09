AP National Sports

ITHICA, N.Y. (AP) — Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Collin Ironside passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead VMI to a 31-21 nonconference victory over Cornell in the Big Red’s season opener. It was Cornell’s first game in 665 days after the Ivy League declined to play in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.