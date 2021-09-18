Barco, Atlanta stay hot, top DC United 3-2

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco stayed hot with a goal and an assist, keeping Atlanta United hot with a 3-2 win over D.C. United. Barco notched his sixth goal and fifth assist in nine games, a time that has seen Atlanta win seven times in eight games to surge into solid playoff contention. Atlanta took the lead with Barco’s precision free kick in the 18th minute. Josef Martinez doubled the lead from close range in the 65th minute on Barco’s setup. Felipe cut the deficit in half in the 75th minute but George Bello tapped in the game-winner in the 87th minute. Edison Flores pulled D.C. within one in the closing seconds.