Brice, Appalachian State pull away from Elon 44-10

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice ran for one touchdown and passed for another to lead Appalachian State to a 44-10 win over in-state FCS foe Elon. Brice opened the scoring on a 47-yard hookup with Malik Williams to open the scoring and his 1-yard plunge early in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-3. Camerun Peoples had two touchdown runs in the second half, Anderson Castle added one in the closing minute and Chandler Stanton kicked his his third field goal as the Mountaineers pulled away.