Kelley throws for 444 yards, 4 TDs in SE Louisiana’s win

AP National Sports

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for 444 yards and four touchdowns to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Central Connecticut 56-10. Kelley was 25-of-33 passing, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Kelley passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help SE Louisiana lead 28-3. Austin Mitchell topped 100 yards receiving by halftime. Mitchell finished with 116 yards and a score, and CJ Turner added 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns for SE Louisiana. Romelo Williams passed for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut.