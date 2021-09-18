Kyler, Bair lead Dartmouth past Valpo 28-18

AP National Sports

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for three touchdowns and Zack Bair ran and caught a score and Dartmouth beat Valparaiso 28-18 in the Big Green’s season opener. Dartmouth picked up its 11th straight season-opening victory and 17th consecutive non-conference win. Kyler connected with Bair on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the first quarter and Dartmouth went ahead 7-5 and never trailed again. Later, Jalen Mackie intercepted Berry and returned it 28 yards to the Valpo 25. Bair closed it out with a 14-yard run and his 11-yard touchdown run made it 28-18. Robert Washington ran for 117 yards on 24 carries for the Beacons.