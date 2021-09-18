Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

AP National Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be with the team for its Monday night home opener with the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols. The Packers announced Saturday that Montgomery won’t be available. Defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith will share Montgomery’s usual responsibilities. Green Bay’s defense also will be missing its top pass rusher for the Lions game. The Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve Friday due to a back issue, making him unavailable for at least their next three games.