Penn picks apart Bucknell 30-6 behind Starkey, Cragun

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rory Starkey Jr. had 113 yards receiving and a score and Ryan Cragun added 110 receiving yards with a touchdown and Pennsylvania smoked Bucknell 30-6 in its season opener. John Quinnelly threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and his 44-yard scoring pass to Cragun with 8:37 before halftime broke a 6-all tie and the Quakers never looked back. Danny Meuser’s 4-yard touchdown run for Bucknell with 3:29 left in the first quarter gave the Bison their only lead.