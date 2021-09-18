Troy rallies in 2nd half, tops Southern Miss 21-9

AP National Sports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kimai Vidal found a narrow seam on the right side to fight his way into the end zone from the 8, capping a 21-point second-half rally as Troy defeated Southern Mississippi 21-9. The Trojans (2-1) went scoreless in the first half. Taylor Powell found Jabre Barber with a 20-yard scoring pass as Troy took its first drive after halftime for 75 yards and the lead, 7-3. The Trojans held the Golden Eagles (1-2) to -1 yards rushing. Southern Miss’ Frank Gore, Jr., who averaged 121.5 yards rushing per game, was held to 31 on 15 carries. Ty Keyes posted minus-45 after nine sacks for a loss of 70 yards.