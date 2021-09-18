Wake Forest rolls past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14

AP National Sports

By J.D. Brasier

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards with two touchdowns and A.T. Perry had seven receptions for 155 yards and a TD as Wake Forest cruised past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14. The Demon Deacons rolled up 484 yards of total offense and seized control with two first-half touchdown drives extended by penalties. Hartman connected deep with Perry on a 49-yard strike to open the scoring.