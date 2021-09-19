Seahawks silenced as big leads disappear in loss to Titans

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief. Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this. Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It’s the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Seattle led 24-9 at halftime and 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost for just the fourth time in franchise history when leading by at least 15 points at halftime.