FIFA sets talks with soccer leaders on biennial World Cup

AP National Sports

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is finally starting to speak to soccer clubs, leagues and players’ unions in its push to organize a men’s World Cup every two years. All 211 FIFA member federations have also been invited to online talks on Sept. 30. It’s part of consulting on the future of national team soccer. FIFA’s leadership has already said it wants a biennial men’s World Cup. A “new phase of consultation” will start with organizations representing players, clubs, leagues and the six continental governing bodies. European soccer body UEFA has said it could boycott a biennial men’s World Cup.