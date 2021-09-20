Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly 2 years

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Luis Severino has been activated by the New York Yankees and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use Severino out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old right-hander has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He made four minor league appearances totaling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset. A two-time All-Star and a 19-game winner in 2018, he was limited by shoulder soreness to three appearances in 2019. Right-hander Sal Romano was released by the Yankees. The Yankees were 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot going into the series opener Monday night against Texas.