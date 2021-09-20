Former OF Gose back in majors as 100 mph pitcher for Indians

AP National Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Anthony Gose is ready to make a new kind of pitch to play in the majors. Formerly a fast outfielder in the big leagues, Gose was called up from the minors by the Cleveland Indians on Monday, this time as a hard-throwing lefty reliever. The Indians made the move before hosting Kansas City in a doubleheader. The 31-year-old Gose last played in the majors in 2016 with Detroit. Gose spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017. Gose is in his third year in Cleveland’s minor league system and drew attention with his performance at Triple-A Columbus this season. He hit 100 mph with his fastball, and also pitched for the U.S Olympic team in Tokyo.