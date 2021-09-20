Toughness first: Pittman has Arkansas back in spotlight

AP National Sports

By CHIP SOUZA

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman already has the Razorbacks winning after years of struggling. From 2017 to the end of the 2020 season, the Razorbacks won a combined 11 games under three different head coaches. The victory over then-No. 15 Texas two weekends ago brought Arkansas back into the national spotlight and the AP Top 25. The next test for the 16th-ranked Razorbacks is the SEC opener against No. 7 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.