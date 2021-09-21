Americans try to win back the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press (AP) — The biggest event in golf has nothing to do with money. The Ryder Cup returns after being postponed one year by the pandemic. Europe has won nine of the last 12 and will try to win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. The Ryder Cup is at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the American team is led by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. The Pete Dye design previously hosted three PGA Championships. The LPGA Tour has another 54-hole event, this one by design. The LPGA is in Arkansas. The PGA Tour Champions is at Pebble Beach.