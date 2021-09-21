Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb needs another ankle surgery

AP National Sports

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle.

Chubb said in a video posted on the team’s website Tuesday that with the Broncos (2-0) in the midst of a resurgence, he’s going to work hard to get back this season and fans can “expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb.”

Chubb left Denver’s 23-13 win at Jacksonville in the first half Sunday after feeling a stabbing pain in his left ankle while trying to get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He missed the opener against the New York Giants because of the injury. He and Von Miller have played just 21 games together out of a possible 50 since John Elway selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Chubb made a successful comeback from a torn ACL to earn his first Pro Bowl berth last season but he missed the final two games with a right ankle injury. In May he underwent surgery to remove bone spurs and missed most of the offseason program.

Last month the other ankle began bothering him and he missed the opener.

He started Sunday, his first game alongside pass rush partner Miller since Sept. 29, 2019. But he started to limp off after a play in the second quarter before going to his hands and knees and punching the ground as trainers went out to escort him to the sideline.

He was replaced by Malik Reed and didn’t return.

Chubb is the fifth starter the Broncos have lost this season. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell tore a pectoral muscle playing special teams Sunday, a week after Denver lost cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), right guard Graham Glasgow (irregular heartbeat) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle).

