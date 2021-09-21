Gordon homers, 4 Twins get 3 hits, Minnesota tops Cubs 9-5

AP National Sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5. Mitch Garver added three singles and an RBI in his return from a back injury to help last-place Minnesota end a two-game slide. Byron Buxton had two hits and scored twice as the Twins rode a 16-hit attack to win for just the third time in nine games. Willson Contreras and Trayce Thompson cracked solo shots for the Cubs at breezy Wrigley Field.