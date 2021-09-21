Wild card leader Red Sox beat stumbling Mets 6-3, 6th in row

AP National Sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting the AL wild-card leading Boston Red Sox over the stumbling New York Mets 6-3. With the Red Sox wearing jarring yellow and blue uniforms, Boston won its sixth straight game and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining. New York lost for the sixth time in seven game and is 73-78, intensifying pressure on manager Luis Rojas as Steve Cohen’s first season as owner nears a disappointing end.