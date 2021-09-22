Browns’ Beckham full go in practice, could return vs Bears

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year. Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status last week days before the Browns played Houston. The Browns need Beckham more than ever after wide receiver Jarvis Landry sprained a knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Landry was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.