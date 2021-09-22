Cards win 11th in row, best streak since 2001; stall Brewers

AP National Sports

By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night.

Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001.

The Cardinals’ longest winning streak in franchise history is 14, in 1935 with a team led by Hall of Famer pitcher Dizzy Dean.

St. Louis was 8½ games out of a wild-card spot on Aug. 10 before surging. They now lead by 4 1/2 games over Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final NL playoff slot.

The Brewers clinched their fourth straight playoff berth on Sept. 18, but have since lost four straight, including three to the Cardinals. They have scored a total of only five runs in the three games against St. Louis.

The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 8½ games.

Miles Mikolas (2-2), who missed all of 2020 with an injured right shoulder and a considerable part of this season with forearm tightness, gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. It was his longest outing of the season.

St. Louis scored six runs before Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson (4-9) departed with two outs in the second inning. He faced 13 batters, giving up six hits, including a home run and three consecutive doubles.

The left-hander was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to make the start. He had exited his previous start after two innings after being hit by a line drive and suffering a bruised left shoulder.

O’Neill’s 29th home run gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first. Tommy Edman hit a sacrifice fly in the second that drove in two runs — runners were able to score from third and second after center fielder Lorenzo Cain crashed into the wall as he made the catch and fell to the ground.

Goldschmidt hit a 433-foot home run, his 27th, off Hunter Strickland in the eighth. The Cardinals got 15 hits, including two each by O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, Edmundo Sosa, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader.

Mikolas retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. He made his eighth start of the season and his seventh since being activated Aug. 20.

The 33-year-old right-hander, a 2018 All-Star, pitched 5⅔ shutout innings in his last start, a win over the Padres.

Avisaíl García hit his 29th home run of the season off Mikolas in the seventh.

Jace Peterson, who started the game at first base, pitched a scoreless ninth for Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty will start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader in Chicago against the Cubs, manager Mike Shildt said. Flaherty went on the 10-day IL (right shoulder strain) on Aug. 25. … Arenado left the game in the fifth inning with lower back tightness. In the second, he made an underhand catch of a popup before flopping onto the roll of tarpaulin in foul territory in left field to retire Omar Narváez.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell remarked on SS Willy Adames, who had the night off. “The best thing that I can say about Willy is that, there’s a lot of players that love the game. Willy loves every part of the day, basically,” Counsell said. “He loves batting practice, he goes to the training room, he loves it, he loves every part of it. That wears off on everyone.”

UP NEXT

The four-game series ends Thursday afternoon with Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.89 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.43 ERA). The 40-year-old Wainwright, who has pitched 196⅓ innings, won five straight starts until a no-decision in his last outing. Houser struck out seven and gave up three hits in a complete-game shutout in his last start against the Cardinals, on Sept. 4.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports