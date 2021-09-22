Chiefs defense searching for answers after loss to Ravens

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a lot on his mind these days. He needs to find some sort of pass rush, which has been unable to generate pressure on the Browns’ Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. He needs to find a way to plug the run, especially after the Ravens gutted the Chiefs despite missing enough running backs to injury to fill out a flag football team. Oh, and the biggest challenge? Fundamentals such as tackling when teams are largely barred from hitting in practice.