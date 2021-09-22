Cricket drops ‘batsman’ to reflect growth of women’s game

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — The language of cricket is changing in an attempt to make the sport more inclusive. Cricket’s lawmaker announced that the gender-neutral term “batter” will be used instead of “batsman” to reflect the growth of the women’s game. The Marylebone Cricket Club says the move “recognizes the changing landscape of the game in modern times.” The last redraft of the laws was in 2017 and it kept the terminology “batsman” and “batsmen” after consultation with key figures in women’s cricket. The MCC said an amendment is now needed as it “helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all.”