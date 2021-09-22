Diversity study: APSE’s gender-hiring scores continue to lag

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

A diversity study found the Associated Press Sports Editors has improved in racial hiring but the independent national organization continues to lag when it comes to hiring women. The report card Wednesday for the organization from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida assigned an overall C grade, with a B-plus for racial hiring but an F for gender hiring. The biennial report examines sports-media positions such as editors, reporters, columnists and web specialists at more than 100 newspapers and websites. This was the first report card for the organization since 2018 after last year’s scheduled release was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.