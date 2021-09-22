Mukhtar scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Miami 5-1

AP National Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals to reach 12 on the season and Nashville beat Inter Miami 5-1. Nashville avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Miami has lost consecutive games following a six-match unbeaten run. Mukhtar scored in the sixth minute and 48th. Mukhtar is tied for fourth in scoring, trailing D.C. United’s Ola Kamara by four goals for the Golden Boot award. Walker Zimmerman made it 2-0 in the 39th minute. Miami scored in the 64th when Gonzalo Higuaín finished a give-and-go with Rodolfo Pizarro. But Nashville answered six minutes later on Randall Leal’s goal.