Pakistan says threat to NZ cricketers originated in India

AP National Sports

By RIZWAN ALI

AP Sports Writer

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has accused an unnamed individual in India of sending threatening emails that caused New Zealand to abandon its cricket tour in the country. New Zealand scrapped its tour to Pakistan moments before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi last Friday after citing a specific threat to its cricket team. New Zealand did not share the details of the threat with Pakistan. The England and Wales Cricket Board followed New Zealand on Monday by canceling both its men’s and women’s cricket tours to Pakistan next month.