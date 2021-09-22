Timberwolves fire basketball ops boss Rosas after 2 seasons

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. The move comes less than a week before training camp. It’s yet another leadership change for a franchise often in flux. Owner Glen Taylor announced the dismissal in a two-sentence statement that revealed no explanation. Rosas spent just two seasons on the job. He became the first Latino to run an NBA team when he was hired by the Timberwolves in May 2019. Rosas previously had a long tenure in the front office with the Houston Rockets.