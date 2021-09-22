US Soccer asks 9th Circuit to uphold ruling against players

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to uphold a lower court’s decision to throw out the wage discrimination portion of a lawsuit filed by players on the women’s national team. The federation argued that it shouldn’t be required to pay the players tens of millions of dollars in what it referred to as phantom revenue. The federation says in a 59-page brief that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner correctly granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim in May 2020.