White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain

AP National Sports

DETROIT (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday afternoon. The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday. Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division remains at two. It plays the second-place Cleveland Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning Thursday. Chicago is closing in on its first division title in 13 years.