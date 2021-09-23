AP Interview: Heat’s Herro in ‘very good’ place mentally

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — There were times when Tyler Herro felt overwhelmed last season. The Miami Heat guard was seeing his name linked to trades all over Twitter along with questions about his personal life and how he wasn’t taking basketball seriously. He was also preparing to become a father for the first time. He says it wasn’t fun. But those days, he believes, are over. His daughter is here, he says his head is clear and as Heat camp looms, the guard is planning for this to be his best season.