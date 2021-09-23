Derek Carr’s aggressive play a boost for unbeaten Raiders

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are unbeaten after two games, in part because of an improved defense that is making timely plays and putting the football back in the hands of quarterback Derek Carr. And, Carr is equally responsible for Las Vegas being one of two undefeated teams in the AFC, along with Denver. Carr, an eight-year veteran, is tied with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady for the most pass plays of 20 yards or more, with 12. In 2020, Carr finished with 16 completions covering 20 yards.