Falcons and Giants meet at MetLife in game between 0-2 teams

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants are in similar positions heading into the third week of the NFL season. Both are 0-2 coming into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. They are struggling on defense and their chances of ending long playoffs droughts don’t look good. The Falcons last made the postseason in 2017. New coach Arthur Smith is looking to change that. The Giants have not been to the playoffs since 2016. The optimism things would change in Joe Judge’s second season as coach has waned. The offense has shown potential but the defense has underperformed.