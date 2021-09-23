Georgia Tech hosts Tar Heels at NFL’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Georgia Tech will leave campus for Saturday night’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets are playing the first of six games in six years at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, best known as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Coach Geoff Collins hopes that playing one game a year in the retractable-roof stadium will give a boost to recruiting. The Jackets are 7-18 since Collins took over in 2019 and desperate for a signature win. North Carolina is coming off a huge offensive performance against Virginia. Sam Howell threw five TD passes in a 59-39 victory.