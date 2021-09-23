Hurts, Prescott set for 1st meeting as Eagles visit Cowboys

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia counterpart Jalen Hurts are set for their first meeting as the Eagles visit the Cowboys. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury at AT&T Stadium last October. Hurts gets a second chance to beat an NFC East rival in his home state. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys 37-17 in his third career start last December. It’s the first prime-time start for Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB.