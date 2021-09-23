Monomoy Girl, 2-time Eclipse winner, retires after injury

AP National Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in an impressive racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs. Co-owner Spendthrift Farm announced on its web site that Monomoy Girl was injured Tuesday while training at the track. Trainer Brad Cox says the seven-time Grade 1 winner came back “a little off” on her right front leg following a routine gallop. X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture of the sesamoid bone. Monomoy Girl will not need surgery but ends a dominant racing career with 14 wins and three second-place finishes.