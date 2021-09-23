No. 14 Iowa State looks to slow down rushing 3-0 Baylor

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 14 Iowa State plays its Big 12 opener at Baylor. The Cyclones bounced back from a disappointing home loss to Iowa with a 48-3 win last week at UNLV for their largest winning margin in a road game since 1923. Baylor is looking to start 4-0 and double its win total from last season in coach Dave Aranda’s debut. Iowa State has held four consecutive opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing for the first time since 1944. Baylor is averaging more than 321 yards rushing per game and has 11 TDs on the ground.