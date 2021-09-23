No. 2 Georgia visits Vanderbilt looking to stay undefeated

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Nashville looking to continue their undefeated start. The Bulldogs also want to further fine-tune a defense that has allowed one touchdown through three games. Vanderbilt is trying to snap a 13-game skid inside the Southeastern Conference after going 0-9 last season with an all-league schedule. Last year’s game was canceled when Vanderbilt didn’t have enough players because of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s SEC debut. Lea has some familiarity with Georgia from 2019 when he was defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.