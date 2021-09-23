Texans done in by inability to run ball in loss to Panthers

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got a solid performance from rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his first career start. But they were doomed by their inability to run the ball and or prevent big plays in a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina’s top-ranked defense sacked Mills four times and held him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve.