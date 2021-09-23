Tim Tebow has confidece in Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Tim Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start. Tebow told the AP Lawrence has “so much talent and ability” and “he’s going to be just fine.” Tebow’s attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jaguars this summer after nearly six years away from the game ended following one preseason game. Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion playing for Meyer at Florida. He was grateful his former coach gave him an opportunity to revive his pro football career but he couldn’t make the switch from quarterback to tight end at age 34.