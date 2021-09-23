Twins bump Blue Jays back in wild card race, as Gurriel hurt

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins beat Toronto 7-2 to bump the Blue Jays back in the AL wild-card race. Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won his third straight start for the Twins. The loss was especially costly for Toronto. The Blue Jays fell a full game behind New York for the second spot and three games behind wild-card leader Boston. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited in the fifth inning after teammate Randal Grichuk accidentally stepped on his right hand in the outfield. X-rays were negative.