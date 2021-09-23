Women’s European Championship cash doubles, vast gender gulf

AP National Sports

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has doubled prize money for the Women’s European Championship while maintaining vast disparities with the cash distributed for men’s tournaments. The 16 teams in the women’s competition next year will share 16 million euros, while 4.5 million euros will go to clubs who release their players. The 24 teams at the men’s European Championship shared 371 million euros in UEFA prize money this year, but clubs were also guaranteed at least 200 million euros for the release of players. UEFA says it is “ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women’s game.”